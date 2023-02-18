VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, Feb. 12–18

Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

Ahead of Scheduled Arguments, US Supreme Court Drops Border Policy Case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday removed from its calendar a Republican bid to keep in place a COVID-19 pandemic-related policy that has allowed American officials to quickly expel hundreds of thousands of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border. Reuters reports.

US Federal Court Agrees to Rehear TPS Case

A federal appeals court has agreed to rehear a case that could determine the fate of more than 300,000 immigrants living in the U.S. legally on humanitarian grounds. Immigrant advocates are calling last week’s decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals a victory, at least for now. The court vacated a 2020 ruling issued by a three-judge panel of the California-based appeals court. Immigration reporter Aline Barros has the story.

Poll: Americans’ Satisfaction with US Immigration Lowest in Decade

A new Gallup poll shows that Americans’ satisfaction with the level of immigration into the United States has fallen to its lowest point in a decade.

About 63% of the respondents said they were dissatisfied with immigration. The poll was conducted in January as part of an annual poll done since 2001 on many issues. Aline Barros reports.

VOA Documentary: Here to Help

Ian Netupsky is an American volunteer in Ukraine. He went there as soon as the war started and left only once – for a short time to set up a nonprofit back in the U.S. He has been helping refugees, transporting supplies, food and medicine to the eastern Ukrainian territories under siege. His main reasons for volunteering are his children. He wants to make sure they can continue living in a world with freedom and democracy. Netupsky is accompanied by his dog, Bear, who makes people around him smile and feel better. The film follows Netupsky on his missions to Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Immigration around the world

Australia to Boost Border Protection After Visa Changes

More military surveillance aircraft and ships have been sent to Australia's northern waters to boost border protection. The move comes amid warnings from the conservative opposition that government changes this week to refugee visas could see a resumption in people-smuggling. Phil Mercer reports for VOA.

Violence Outside British Hotel for Asylum-Seekers Leads to 15 Arrests

British police said last Saturday that 15 people, including a 13-year-old child, had been arrested after a protest by crowds outside a hotel housing asylum-seekers turned violent, causing injuries and a police van to be set on fire. Reuters reports.

Australia to Grant Permanent Visas to Thousands of Refugees

Thousands of refugees across Australia who have lived on temporary visas for years will be eligible to permanently stay under new rules, starting Monday. Australia has, however, reiterated its support for controversial border protection measures. Phil Mercer reports for VOA.

Germany to Ease Visa Conditions for Some Earthquake Victims

The German government wants to temporarily ease visa restrictions for survivors of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria who have close family ties to Germany if they are facing homelessness or were injured. The Associated Press reports.

News in brief

— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced new updates in the USCIS Policy Manual on age calculation for children's status adjustment under the Child Status Protection Act.