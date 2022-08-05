VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, July 31-August 6

Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

US Visa Processing Delays Called Worst Since 9/11

Visitors to the United States, whether for business, education or leisure travel, are facing significant wait times for visas. Some international travelers are waiting six months to a year to schedule a visa interview, State Department data show. VOA’s immigration correspondent Aline Barros reports.

Supreme Court Certifies Ruling Ending Trump Border Policy

The Supreme Court on Monday certified its month-old ruling allowing the Biden administration to end a cornerstone Trump-era border policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, a pro forma act that has drawn attention amid near-total silence from the White House about when, how and even whether it will dismantle the policy, The Associated Press reported.

Guatemala Arrests Migrant Smugglers Wanted by the US

The raid was part of several carried out Tuesday in four Guatemalan provinces against a migrant smuggling ring, for which authorities said they'd documented $2 million in revenue since 2019. The Associated Press reports.

Around the world

Afghan Migrants in Turkey Worried About Increased Deportations

Thousands of Afghans took refuge in Turkey as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last year. Many of these Afghans say they are now worried about being sent back. VOA’s Mahmut Bozarslan and Soner Kizilkaya tell one man’s story in this report, narrated by Bezhan Hamdard. VOA video by Mahmut Bozarslan and Ogulcan Bakiler; Ezel Sahinkaya contributed.

Aid Cuts Threaten DRC's Internally Displaced

The U.N. refugee agency says it will be forced to cut aid programs for millions of internally displaced people and refugees in the Democratic Republic of the Congo without an immediate injection of money. Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva.

In brief

— USCIS has updated its interpretation of “Under Honorable Conditions” for military naturalization.

— CBP announces temporary pause to border barrier construction near Friendship Park.