VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, Oct. 22-28

Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

Is There a Path to Refugee Resettlement for Palestinians?

Palestinians are the largest stateless community worldwide, according to the United Nations, and when they become refugees, the way to resettlement in the United States or other countries is not a straightforward journey. Immigration reporter Aline Barros reports.

Canada Admits Nearly 40,000 Afghans, Willing to Take More

Canada is on the brink of fulfilling its commitment to accept 40,000 Afghans before the end of this year. The pledge, made by Ottawa in August 2021 when the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, was driven by concerns for the safety of Afghans who had collaborated with Canadian programs and the former Afghan government. Story by Akmal Dawi.

Venezuelans Now Largest Group of Illegal US Border Crossers

Venezuelans became the largest nationality arrested for illegally crossing the U.S. border, replacing Mexicans for the first time on record, according to figures released Saturday that show September was the second-highest month for arrests of all nationalities. The Associated Press reports.

US Denies Hamas Eyeing US Southern Border

Fears that Hamas’ deadly terror attack on Israel could help spark a wider conflict or even terror attacks in the United States have yet to materialize into actual threats, according to U.S. officials. But that has not stopped concerns that terror-linked operatives may try to enter the U.S. southern border. VOA National Security Correspondent Jeff Seldin has more.

VOA Day In Photos: Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet depicting a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, plays with Fabian, a Venezuelan migrant boy, during her journey along the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 25, 2023.

Immigration around the world

Latin American Leaders Hold Summit on Migration

A dozen Latin leaders gathered on October 22 in Mexico to discuss how to confront complicated and huge illegal migration flows, mostly to the United States. Mexico wants to "combine efforts, will and resources to tackle the causes of the migratory phenomenon," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on X, formerly Twitter, as the summit got underway. Agence France-Presse reports.

Scores of African Migrants Arrive on Spain’s Canary Islands

Authorities say more than 1,300 sub-Saharan African migrants reached Spain’s Canary Islands, a seven-island Atlantic archipelago, October 21-22. One vessel carried a record 321 people. Another record was set earlier this month when 8,561 migrants arrived on the islands in the first two weeks of October. VOANews has the story.

Cyprus Busts Refugee Trafficking Ring as More Arrive from Mideast

Police in Cyprus on Monday arrested 10 individuals suspected of running a criminal gang trafficking migrants, as the island saw a fresh spike in arrivals over the weekend. Cyprus, which lies at the crossroads of three continents, has seen irregular migration rise since 2017. Cypriot officials have in recent days repeatedly expressed concern that the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the Middle East could lead to a surge in people fleeing the region. Reuters has the story.

Pakistan Moves to Create Deportation Centers as Afghan Migrant Deadline Nears

The Pakistani government approved the creation of several deportation centers for hundreds of thousands of illegally residing Afghan nationals whom they plan to arrest and repatriate to Afghanistan starting next month, Ayaz Gul reports from Islamabad.

News brief

— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has provided additional guidance on its interpretation of changes to the EB-5 program in the Immigration and Nationality Act.