VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, September 18–24

Ahead of US Midterms, How Has US Immigration Policy Changed?



As U.S. midterm elections approach, immigration remains one of the country's most contentious political issues, mostly concerning the number of people trying to enter the U.S. at the southwestern border. Story by VOA's immigration reporter Aline Barros.

Migrants Sue Florida Governor over Martha's Vineyard Flights

Venezuelan migrants flown to the upscale Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his transportation secretary Tuesday for engaging in a "fraudulent and discriminatory scheme" to relocate them. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Boston, alleges that the migrants were told they were going to Boston or Washington, "which was completely false," and were induced with perks such as $10 McDonald's gift certificates, The Associated Press reports.

US Migration from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua Soars in August

The number of Venezuelans, Cubans, and Nicaraguans who were taken into custody at the U.S. border with Mexico soared in August as migrants from Mexico and other traditional sending countries were stopped less frequently, authorities said Monday, The Associated Press reports.

Pastor-led Group Seeks Missing Migrants in Border Desert

After strapping on knee-high snake guards and bowing his head to invoke God's protection, Oscar Andrade marched off into a remote desert at dawn on a recent Sunday to look for a Honduran migrant missing since late July, The Associated Press reports.

New Model to Enlist Regular Americans to Resettle Refugees

When nearly 80,000 Afghans arrived in the United States, refugee resettlement agencies quickly became overwhelmed, still scrambling to rehire staff and reopen offices after being gutted as the Trump administration dropped refugee admissions to a record low, The Associated Press reports.

Migration around the world

Spanish Charity Rescues 372 in Central Mediterranean; 1 Dead

The Spanish charity Open Arms has rescued 372 people seeking to cross the central Mediterranean to Europe in unseaworthy smugglers' boats and recovered the body of a man who had been shot by smugglers, officials said Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

Community Fails People of Myanmar in Face of Mass Atrocities

A human rights expert blasted the international community in a report released Thursday for failing to protect and uphold the rights of the people of Myanmar in the face of mass atrocities allegedly committed by the country’s military rulers. Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva.

— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced immigration help was available to those affected by natural disasters and other circumstances.