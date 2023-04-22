VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, April 16-22: US-Mexico Border Encounters Rise

Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

US-Mexico Border Encounters Increase in March

The number of migrants encountered at the United States-Mexico border increased 25% from February (130,024 encounters) to March (162,317), according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Yet the March encounters are 23% lower than in March 2022 (211,181 encounters) and the month-over-month change is the lowest seasonal increase in two years, the agency said in its monthly border enforcement report. It added that the increase in encounters from February to March is typical as the weather gets warmer. Story by VOA’s immigration reporter Aline Barros.

Biden Hosting Colombian Leader Petro

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Colombian President Gustavo Petro to the White House for talks Thursday that were expected to cover migration, climate change and efforts to counter drug trafficking. The meeting came just over a week after the United States, Colombia and Panama announced an agreement on a two-month campaign to try to stop migrants from passing through the Darien Gap, a key route used by migrants traveling from South America to the southern U.S. border. VOA News reports.

Immigration around the world

Refugees Trapped Amid Fighting in Sudan Say, 'Please Be Our Voice'

As the conflict in Sudan escalated this week, refugees, many of whom had fled violence in neighboring countries, found themselves trapped in Khartoum and other cities. In interviews with VOA, many said they fear for their lives and are in need of help, but nobody seemed to be listening to their pleas.

Aster Tariku, an Ethiopian refugee and a mother of two children, described the chaos in Khartoum: "The city is in havoc. There are airstrikes. It's terrifying. We've shut our doors and are hiding in the house. The children scream if I open the doors; they scream. They are in shock." Story by Salem Solomon, an editor with the Voice of America’s Africa Division.

Syrian Families Stranded in Sudan’s Capital Amid Clashes

Ongoing clashes between Sudan’s military and a powerful paramilitary group have left thousands of residents stranded in their homes in the capital, Khartoum, including many Syrian nationals. Story by Zana Omer and Sirwan Kajjo for VOA’s Kurdish service.

Residents, Aid Workers Surprised by Closure of Iraqi Camp

Iraq on Tuesday shut down a camp housing internally displaced Iraqis with alleged ties to the Islamic State group, the Migration and Displacement Ministry announced. The statement said the camp's closure came as part of a government program aiming to "end the displacement file" in the country, where 1.2 million Iraqis remain internally displaced after years of conflict. Story by the Associated Press.

News Brief

— The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has extended the temporary suspension of the biometrics submission requirement for certain visa holders.