VOA Investigating Reports Staff Writer Posted Racist Comments Online

Voice of America is investigating media reports that a staff writer published racist, sexist and homophobic comments online under an alias. The journalist has been placed on administrative leave while the agency investigates the matter.

In response to media inquiries, VOA Director Amanda Bennett said, “Voice of America has zero tolerance for public or personal racist, sexist, or politically biased social media communications. Our policies make it very clear that such behavior is prohibited.”



VOA is an international media organization funded by the U.S. government that broadcasts approximately 1,500 hours of news, information, educational, and cultural programming every week to an estimated worldwide audience of 236 million people. The agency’s charter calls for it to be accurate, objective, and comprehensive.