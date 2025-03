The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) announced a new roadmap to peace following the call of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan for his group to disarm. The plan by DEM will include meetings in 101 cities in Turkey and Kurdish regions to discuss Ocalan's call. DEM Party Deputy Co-Chair Ozturk Turkdogan said, "In order for Ocalan to fulfill his call, his conditions must be corrected."

