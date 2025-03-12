Accessibility links

VOA Kurdish: Watchdog urges release of detained journalist in Kurdistan

An undated social media image of Bashdar Baziani, a journalist with Media21, who was arrested in Sulaimani in Iraq's Kurdistan Region.
The Committee to Protect Journalists is calling on the Kurdistan Regional Government to immediately release Bashdar Baziani, a journalist with Media21, who remains in detention more than 10 days after his arrest in Sulaimani. Baziani was taken into custody Feb. 28 with three of his colleagues, who have since been released on bail.

Click here for the full story in Kurdish.

