The third session of the 14th National People's Congress of China opened on March 5, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivered the government work report, setting the 2025 economic growth target at about 5%, mirroring last year's goal. However, analysts express skepticism over the country ability to reach the goal because of domestic economic challenges and external pressures from ongoing U.S.-China tariff disputes.

