As the Iranian Rial continues to depreciate, livelihood protests erupted across Iran on Monday. Telecommunication retirees, nurses, oil industry workers, and a number of recruitment applicants in public sector staged demonstrations, voicing their economic grievances.

The surge in protests comes as the Rial hits a new low, following Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s remarks against negotiations with the United States.

