Voters Go to Polls in Greece

Voters in Greece are going to the polls Sunday.

It is the second time in less than two months voters are casting their ballots for a new Parliament.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ conservative New Democracy party is expected to remain in power. Sunday’s vote is being held under a new electoral law that will make it easier for the winning party to form a parliamentary majority. New Democracy won in May but did not garner enough seats to form a government. New Democracy’s main rival is the left-wing Syriza party led by former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Sunday’s election is also being held in the aftermath of the June 14 migrant shipwreck off of Greece’s southern coast in which hundreds of migrants are believed to have died. The incident has highlighted the political parties' divisions over migration.