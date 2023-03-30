Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Press Freedom

Wall Street Journal Reporter in Russia Detained on Suspicion of Spying, Report Says

FILE - A woman walks near the Kremlin and St. Basil's Cathedral in central Moscow, Feb. 22, 2022.
MOSCOW — 

Russia's FSB security service said on Thursday that a reporter with the U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal, Evan Gershkovich, had been detained in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on suspicion of espionage, the Interfax news agency reported.

In a statement quoted by Interfax, the FSB said it had "stopped the illegal activities of U.S. citizen Gershkovich Evan, born in 1991, a correspondent of the Moscow bureau of the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, accredited at the Russian Foreign Ministry, who is suspected of spying in the interests of the American government."

No comment was immediately available from the newspaper.

The statement said Gershkovich had been tasked "by the American side" with gathering information on "the activities of one of the enterprises of the military-defense complex.” It provided no evidence.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG