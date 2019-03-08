Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
US Politics

Warren: Tech Giants Have `Too Much Power,' Need Breakup

  • Associated Press
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to local residents during an organizing event, March 1, 2019, in Dubuque, Iowa.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren says the technology industry is too heavily concentrated among the biggest companies and she has a plan to address that.

The Massachusetts senator is proposing legislation targeting tech giants with annual revenue of $25 billion or more. It would limit their ability to expand and break up what she calls "anti-competitive mergers" — such as Facebook's purchase of Instagram and Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods.

Warren says the biggest tech companies have "too much power over our economy, our society, and our democracy." She says they've "bulldozed competition, used our private information for profit, and tilted the playing field against everyone else."

She's releasing the plan before a visit to New York City, where Amazon recently scrapped a plan to open a new headquarters.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG