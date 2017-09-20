Websites for Travelers Who Need Info on Hurricane Regions

Tourism is a top industry in many destinations that have been hit by hurricanes this season.

For travelers looking to plan or confirm trips to Florida or the Caribbean, it can be hard to figure out what's happening on the ground. Impact on individual destinations has varied widely. Places that make it through one storm unscathed may be impacted by another as hurricanes continue to form, change course and sweep through the region.



The Caribbean Tourism Organization is offering detailed updates online with links to information for individual islands and countries at caribbeantravelupdate.com.



Meanwhile the Greater Miami area suffered minimal damage from Hurricane Irma and has launched promotions to lure travelers back. Visit miamiandbeaches.com or search for the hashtag #MiamiNow.



Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.