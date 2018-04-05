Hollywood-Quality Wedding Videos Get Their Own TV Channel

It’s easy for the line between Hollywood and real life to blur when you’re watching wedding videos on Love Stories TV.

Between the dramatic, swooping aerial shots of outdoor vistas, and romantic, candlelit sequences of couples tastefully canoodling, modern day wedding videos have become full-fledged movie productions.

There are couples strolling through sunny (but not too sunny) open pastures, others posing in loving embrace on a deserted beach at sunset, lovers walking hand-in-hand through a moody and mysterious (but not ominous) forest. Love is interpreted in a multitude of ways here, but always with the highest production values and cinematography rivaling that of films on the big screen.

“I was thinking this is the best content I’ve ever seen,” says Rachel Silver, CEO and founder of Love Stories TV. “It’s real people, real stories, but professional production.”

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Love Stories TV is not technically a TV channel, but an online platform for watching and sharing professionally produced wedding videos.

Silver claims the site has amassed thousands of wedding films from all over the world. The videos are submitted by either newlyweds or filmmakers, who also share additional details on vendors, such as videographers, caterers, and florists.

So who exactly is tuning in? And is there really an audience for the wedding videos of strangers?

Silver says the audience skews young and female and that watching wedding videos is akin to watching reality TV shows like ABC’s “The Bachelor,” which many have grown up viewing.

“What I always say about these films is that they just happen to be at a wedding,” Silver says. “It’s about the love story. Inevitably in a wedding film, it comes out how you met, how you fell in love. ... They interview the friends and the family members, so you walk away with just this overwhelming sense of joy and an interest in other people and their family.”

Besides the entertainment value, Love Stories TV may prove helpful when it comes to wedding planning -- listing the venues, makeup artists, dressmakers and more depicted in each video, which are searchable by location, religion, culture and even sexual orientation.

Looking for a rustic, Bohemian-style Muslim wedding on a ranch? Or a gay-friendly, 5-star beach setting with Latin vibes? You’ll find both on the site.

For those in the wedding business, the platform is the chance to showcase their wares in real life, albeit highly stylized versions of real life.

“You could go out as a marketer and try to stage actors to show off your products ... but that’s not the same as a groomsman giving an epic speech wearing your suit and making everyone cry,” Silver says. “You’re trying to get that emotional connection with your products and nothing really can do that like a wedding film."

Silver eventually plans to offer a targeted marketing service for vendors, who can pay a monthly subscription fee to reach viewers. Branded partnerships are also part of Love Stories TV’s business model. The startup has partnered with companies like menswear e-tailer Bonobos.

Jennifer Thompson works for wedding videography company NST Pictures and says the website has helped spur her business.

“It’s a great place for us to contribute our work, get it in front of more potential clients,” Thompson says.

Cynics may roll their eyes at the self-congratulatory couples, but Silver, who regrets passing up the chance to have her own wedding documented, argues that these milestone moments are rare.

“All of their family and friends and the people they love the most are surrounding them and that only happens to you a handful of times in your entire life,” she says.

All the more reason perhaps to preserve the moment for posterity ... or late night binge-watching.