West Bank Drive-By Shooting Injures 7

A pregnant woman was among seven Israelis wounded in a drive-by shooting by a suspected Palestinian assailant outside a Jewish settlement in the West Bank.

"Shots were fired from a passing Palestinian vehicle towards Israeli civilians who were standing at the bus station," the Israeli army said Sunday.

The woman was said to be in critical condition. Her husband was slightly injured.

Israeli forces at the scene fired at the car and are now looking for the attacker.

The last deadly attack against Israelis in the West Bank was on November 26 when a Palestinian rammed Israeli soldiers with a car and injured three of them. The assailant in that incident was later killed by Israeli forces.