Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

West Point Posthumously Admits Student Killed in Florida High School Shooting

  • VOA News
Peter Wang is seen in this photo near a memorial in Parkland, Florida, Feb. 16, 2018. Wang, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, was killed when former student Nikolas Cruz opened fire at the school Feb. 14, 2018. Wang was buried Feb. 20.

Peter Wang, 15, killed in last week's shooting at a Florida high school, was buried Tuesday.

He died a hero — holding a door open for others to escape the carnage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, sacrificing his life for others.

The flag-draped coffin of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Peter Wang is seen at his burial service in North Lauderdale, Fla., Feb. 20, 2018.
The flag-draped coffin of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Peter Wang is seen at his burial service in North Lauderdale, Fla., Feb. 20, 2018.

Peter was a freshman member of the Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at the school. His lifelong dream was to attend the famed U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

To honor Peter's bravery and sacrifice, West Point on Tuesday posthumously admitted him as a member of the West Point Class of 2025.

Posthumous admittance to West Point is extremely rare and given only to those who exemplify the academy's tenets of duty, honor and country

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG