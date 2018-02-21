West Point Posthumously Admits Student Killed in Florida High School Shooting

Peter Wang, 15, killed in last week's shooting at a Florida high school, was buried Tuesday.

He died a hero — holding a door open for others to escape the carnage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, sacrificing his life for others.

Peter was a freshman member of the Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at the school. His lifelong dream was to attend the famed U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

To honor Peter's bravery and sacrifice, West Point on Tuesday posthumously admitted him as a member of the West Point Class of 2025.

Posthumous admittance to West Point is extremely rare and given only to those who exemplify the academy's tenets of duty, honor and country