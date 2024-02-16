West Virginia Senator Manchin Won't Seek US Presidency in 2024

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin said Friday that he is not running for president, according to his spokesperson Jon Kott. For months Manchin, a centrist Democrat, had been flirting with a campaign that threatened to complicate the 2024 presidential race.

Manchin announced his decision in a speech at West Virginia University billed as "The Future of American Politics."

He often bucked his party's leadership and while considering a run for the presidency had said he thought it would be clear by March if there was a path for a third-party candidate this year.

Manchin is not running for reelection in 2024. His Senate seat in a heavily Republican state is expected to be a prime pickup opportunity for the GOP.

The West Virginia senator has had talks with No Labels, a centrist group that has been looking into fielding a possible centrist ticket.

Democrats feared a Manchin presidential bid would likely peel off moderate voters as its looking more likely that November’s election will present a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.