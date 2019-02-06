Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

West Virginia Woman Accused of Threatening to Kill Trump

  • Associated Press
FILE - President Donald Trump listens to a question during an interview in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, Oct. 16, 2018.

WHEELING, W.VA. — 

A West Virginia woman has been indicted on charges of threatening to kill President Donald Trump.

A federal grand jury in Wheeling on Tuesday indicted 25-year-old Taryn Corrinne Henthorn of Middlebourne.

Prosecutors say Henthorn made the threat on Facebook and elsewhere last month.

Henthorn faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each of three counts if convicted.

It's unclear if Henthorn has a lawyer.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG