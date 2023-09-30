Whale Strikes Boat Near Sydney; One Man Dies

Australian officials say one man died and another was hospitalized after a whale reportedly struck their boat in the waters off Sydney early Saturday.

New South Wales Water Police Acting Superintendent Siobhan Munro said, “Early reports are that a whale may have breached near the boat or onto the boat.”

Saturday marks the first day of National Safe Boating Week in Australia, an initiative focused on the importance of having lifejackets on boats.

It was not immediately clear whether the men were wearing lifejackets during their deadly encounter with the whale.