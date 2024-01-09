Student Union
What College Waitlists Mean for International Students
US News & World Report takes a look at the dreaded college waitlist and what it means for international students.
In addition to the anxiety and waiting of the waitlist, international students carry an additional burden: visa complications. Read the full story here. (December 2023)
Understanding Financial Aid for International Students
You've written your essays, submitted your grades and test scores and finally -- finally! -- earned admission to a U.S. college or university.
Now comes the really tricky part: Paying for it.
US News & World Report offers a crash course on financial aid for international students here. (December 2023)
Selecting the Best Workouts for College Students
If the dormitory vending machine and a rough class schedule are conspiring to add extra pounds, students might consider a workout routine to stay trim and beat stress.
But which workout is best? Fitness instructor Sam Stahl offers some suggestions in Health Tech Zone.
Study: Male College Students Less Likely to Seek Counseling
From the stress of exams to the pressures of financial obligations, the mental health of college students has become a major issue over the last few years.
But not everyone asks for help. As Vanessa McCray reports in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, male undergraduate students are less likely than females to seek help for mental health concerns. (December 2023)
‘Countries of Concern’: Florida Law Raises Questions About Student Recruitment From China
A new Florida law restricts public universities and colleges from taking money or engaging in partnerships with seven “countries of concern.”
Education officials are unsure if the law will affect recruitment of students from China – one of those countries and the largest source of international students at the University of Florida.
Writing for The New York Times, Amy Qin explains how the law, which aims to prevent the Chinese Communist Party from having influence in the state, could have unintended consequences. (December 2023)