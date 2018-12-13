What It Takes to Be a 'Real American'

Almost one-quarter of Americans believe native-born Christians are the "real Americans" but an overwhelming number of U.S. adults say that treating people equally and taking personal responsibility for one’s actions are the true tests of "Americaness." “People really feel like ideals are core to being American more than any identity or background," says Caleb Elfenbein, associate professor of history and religious studies at Grinnell College, which commissioned a national poll on the subject. "Ninety percent of respondents indicated that they believe treating people equally is essential to being American.” The Grinnell College National Poll, conducted last month, surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults over the age of 18.

Twenty-four percent of the people polled say “real Americans" are born in the United States, 23 percent identify authentic Yankees as those who have lived in the United States most of their lives, and 23 percent say you have to be Christian to be a "real American." Those who hold a narrower view of "Americaness" are more likely to be Republicans than Democrats. Thirty-two percent of Republicans think being born in the United States is very important to being American, compared to 18 percent of Democrats who feel the same. There is more of a consensus on the importance of speaking English. Forty-four percent of adults polled believe an American should speak English, including 62 percent of Republicans, 29 percent of Democrats and 44 percent of Independents. Despite a vocal public debate on the subject of immigration, the poll finds Americans are generally supportive of immigration. A majority of U.S. adults believe immigration should either remain at current levels or increase.