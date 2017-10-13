What’s Next for Iran Nuclear Deal?

What is the Iran Nuclear Deal?

The deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is an agreement reached between Iran and the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, along with the European Union and Germany in October 2015.

The deal requires Iran to:

Eliminate its stockpile of medium-enriched uranium

Reduce its stockpile of low-enriched uranium by 89 percent

Reduce by two-thirds the number of centrifuges capable of enriching uranium

Limit uranium-enriching to a single facility with first-generation centrifuges

In return:

The U.N. would lift sanctions related to the nuclear program

The European Union and the United States would lift some sanctions

Frozen assets worth more than $100 billion would be released to Tehran

Why does it need to be certified?

The U.S. Congress passed a bill that requires the president to certify Iran’s compliance with the deal to the congress every 90 days.

Will Trump certify the deal?

Trump has certified the deal twice since taking office in January. But the president, who has called it the “worst deal ever,” has suggested he won’t do it the third time. The deadline for the next certification is Oct. 15.

What happens if he doesn’t certify it?