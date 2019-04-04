Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Silicon Valley & Technology

WhatsApp Business Launches on iPhones

FILE - The WhatsApp app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration.

Facebook Inc's messaging app WhatsApp on Thursday launched its WhatsApp Business app for Apple Inc's iOS operating system, allowing small businesses to communicate with customers through the platform.

WhatsApp Business will be available for free download from the App Store in Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, India, Mexico, the U.K. and the U.S. starting Thursday and will be rolled out around the world in the coming weeks, WhatsApp said.

The service has been available on Android since last year and has over 5 million users.

Blogs

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG