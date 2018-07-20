WhatsApp Makes Changes in India After Deadly Attacks

WhatsApp has announced changes for its 200 million users in India following the spread of viral messages via the app that resulted in deadly mob attacks.

India's government has threatened to take WhatsApp to court, saying "...the medium used for such propagation cannot evade responsibility and accountability." The information technology ministry said, "If they remain mute spectators they are liable to be treated as abettors and thereafter face consequent legal action."

The Facebook-owned messaging app said it will limit Indian users' ability to forward messages, allowing only five contacts at a time to receive them.

The firm said it will also remove the quick forward button placed next to media messages.

Both moves are designed to make stop the mass forwards that have resulted in the mob attacks.

India is WhatsApp's largest market.