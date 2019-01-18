Where Americans Are Moving

More American homebuyers headed south in 2018 than to anywhere else in the United States.

Among the southern states, Florida emerged as the No. 1 destination for people who moved from one state to another with the intention of buying a home, according to an analysis from Lending Tree. The online marketplace found that 12.4 percent of the people who hired professionals to move them out of state were Florida-bound.

Lending Tree looked at 2 million new mortgage loan requests in all 50 states in 2018, and discovered that among the 12.1 percent of homebuyers nationwide who changed states, most went south. Nine percent of all mortgage requests were for Florida.

Other popular southern states for homebuyers on the move included South Carolina, Delaware, Georgia and North Carolina.

South Dakota, Hawaii, Minnesota, California and New York were among the states with the fewest home mortgage requests in 2018.