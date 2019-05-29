Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

White House Adviser Kushner in Jordan to Promote Peace Plan

  • Associated Press
Members of Muslim Brotherhood take part in a sit-in against the Senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner's visit to Jordan, near the U.S. Embassy, in Amman, Jordan, May 28, 2019.

AMMAN — 

Presidential adviser Jared Kushner is in Jordan as he tries to rally Arab support for a U.S. peace conference next month in Bahrain.

Jordan, a key U.S. ally, has not yet said whether it will attend.

Kushner, who arrived from Morocco, has said the conference will focus on the economic foundations of peace between Israel and the Palestinians. The conference will not include core political issues, such as Palestinian statehood. The Palestinians have rejected the conference.

The White House confirmed Kushner was in Amman on Wednesday, but gave no details.

Reliant on American political and military support, it will be difficult for Jordan reject the invitation. But with most of its people of Palestinian descent, it will be difficult to embrace a plan that does not include a Palestinian state.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG