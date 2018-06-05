White House Announces Venue for Trump-Kim Summit in Singapore

The White House says next week's summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korean Kim Jong Un will be held at the Capella hotel on Sentosa Island.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the venue of the highly anticipated summit on Twitter Tuesday, adding that "We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality."

Earlier, Trump expressed hope the June 12 talks in Singapore will be "the start of something big... we will soon see!"



U.S. and North Korean officials are continuing to lay the groundwork ahead of the summit.

Trump met last week at the White House with Kim Jong Un's top deputy, Kim Yong Chol, who delivered a letter from the North Korean leader.

The U.S. leader has in the past called for a quick denuclearization process but after his talks with the top North Korean official on Friday he said "Take your time."

“We’re not going to go in and sign something on June 12th and we never were. We’re going to start a process,” Trump said.

He made clear, however, that sanctions on North Korea will not be lifted until the country agrees to give up its nuclear arsenal.