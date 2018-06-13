Accessibility links

White House Announces Visit by President of Portugal

  • Associated Press
FILE - Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa speaks during a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, in Athens, March 13, 2018.

The president of Portugal will be visiting the White House later this month to meet with President Donald Trump.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will visit on June 27.

She says the visit will mark "the culmination of a month-long celebration of the Portuguese-American community" and celebrate the close bond between the countries.

Sanders notes Portugal is an important NATO ally and partner in Afghanistan and says the meeting will focus on strengthening the countries' cooperation in addressing global conflicts and promoting economic prosperity, among other topics.

