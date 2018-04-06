Report: White House Chief of Staff Kelly Urged Trump to Fire EPA's Pruitt

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly urged President Donald Trump last week to dismiss Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, a White House official told The Wall Street Journal Friday.

Kelly reportedly recommended Pruitt’s ouster after a recent wave of negative publicity about Pruitt’s excessive spending and management style.

The White House official said, however, Trump is not prepared to fire him as the president is pleased with his deregulatory approach and his support of Trump’s agenda.

Trump tweeted Friday that Pruitt is doing “a great job,” but he also has said he would look into a number of controversies that have plagued Pruitt.

The White House said earlier this week that it had been reviewing reports Pruitt rented housing in Washington at below-market rates from the family of a lobbyist.

Pruitt also is being scrutinized over his travel expenses and the large pay raises he reportedly gave to two EPA employees.

This story was written by VOA News.