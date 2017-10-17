White House: Judge's Decision Halting Travel Ban 'Dangerously Flawed'

The White House is furious that a federal judge blocked President Donald Trump's latest order restricting travel, which was to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

"Today's dangerously flawed district court order undercuts the President's efforts to keep the American people safe and enforce minimum security standards for entry into the United States," said a White House statement issued shortly after Judge Derrick Watson ruled against restrictions on travelers from six countries the Trump administration said could not provide enough information to meet U.S. security standards.

Justice Department defends White House

The Justice Department "will vigorously defend the president's lawful action," according to the White House.

The Justice Department calls the ruling incorrect and says it will appeal the decision "in an expeditious manner."

Homeland Security Acting Secretary Elaine Duke said: "While we will comply with any lawful judicial order, we look forward to prevailing in this matter upon appeal."

The travel order would have barred to various degrees travelers from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

No change for North Korea, Venezuela

Watson's temporary restraining order does not interfere with restrictions on North Korea and Venezuela.

The new travel order "suffers from precisely the same maladies as its predecessor: it lacks sufficient findings that the entry of more than 150 million nationals from six specified countries would be 'detrimental to the United States,'" Watson writes in his opinion.

The White House argues that its restrictions "are vital to ensuring that foreign nations comply with the minimum security standards required for the integrity of our immigration system and the security of our nation."

Officials in the White House are expressing confidence that further judicial review will uphold the president's action.

Hawaii involved for third time

Consular officials have been told to resume "regular processing of visas" for people from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, according to a State Department official.

The suit on which Judge Watson ruled on Tuesday was filed by the state of Hawaii, the Muslim Association of Hawaii and various individuals.

"This is the third time Hawaii has gone to court to stop President Trump from issuing a travel ban that discriminates against people based on their nation of origin or religion," said Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin. "Today is another victory for the rule of law."

Molly McKitterick contributed to this report.