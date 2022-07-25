White House Doctor: Biden’s COVID Symptoms Almost Resolved

President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms have “almost completely resolved,” his physician said Monday.

The president has been isolated in the White House since he tested positive last Thursday.

Biden reported “some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness,” Dr. Kevin O’Conner said in memo.

He said Biden, who is vaccinated and double boosted, is not experiencing any shortness of breath and is “responding to therapy as expected.”

The president has been taking the anti-viral drug Paxlovid as a treatment. He has also been given a small dose of aspirin as a blood thinner.

Health officials believe the BA.5 variant of omicron is what caused Biden’s symptoms. Dr. Ashish Jha, White House coronavirus response coordinator, said the BA.5 omicron variant makes up 75% to 80% of the current COVID-19 cases in the United States.

Biden canceled his upcoming trips for the week, including a trip to Florida. However, he will continue to work and attend events virtually until he is cleared from isolation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

First lady Jill Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday and is staying in their Delaware home until further notice. Vice President Kamala Harris also tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday and was cleared to travel to Indiana for an event on abortion.