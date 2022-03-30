White House Launches COVID-19 Website

The White House Wednesday announced it has launched a new website — COVID.gov — designed to provide the latest pandemic information as well as access to vaccines, tests, treatments, and masks on a single site.

In a press release, the White House said the site provides access to all the tools available to address COVID-19, including a list of all 90,000 vaccination sites established in the United States, links to obtaining masks and tests, and where to obtain COVID-19 treatments. There is also a search function, which can be used to find the latest information on the status of the pandemic in a given area.

The site also features a so-called “test-to-treat" locator, designed to allow access to U.S. pharmacies and community health centers, where anyone can get tested for COVID-19 and, if required, receive appropriate treatment.

The statement notes U.S. President Joe Biden originally announced the Test-to-Treat initiative in his State of the Union address earlier this month, and since then his administration launched more than 2,000 of the sites across the country. More than 240 sites were established in Veteran’s Health Administration and Department of Defense facilities to serve veterans, military personnel, and their families.

The White House also made a pitch for Congress to approve an additional $22 billion in emergency funding to help continue the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say in the last two weeks, due to a lack of funding, the administration has already had to stop reimbursements to health care providers for treating the uninsured, cancel orders for treatments, and pull the U.S. out of line for future vaccine and next-generation treatment purchases.

They stress the cuts disproportionately impact our hardest-hit and highest-risk populations, including minorities and individuals with disabilities.