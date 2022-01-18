White House Launches Website to Order Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

The White House on Tuesday launched a website for U.S. citizens to order free at-home COVID-19 tests one day earlier than the launch was set to go online.

Americans can now go to COVIDTests.gov and request four at-home tests per household that will be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters the website was in "beta testing" and functioning at a "limited capacity" before it officially launches Wednesday morning.

The preliminary launch is part of a Biden administration effort to tackle inventory problems and long lines for testing as the omicron variant pushes coronavirus infections in the U.S. to record high levels.

After saying in December the federal government would buy 500 million at-home tests for the online program, President Joe Biden announced Thursday he was increasing the order to 1 billion tests.

The tests will typically be shipped within 7-12 days of ordering through the USPS. Shipping times could be between 1-3 days within the continental U.S.

The Biden administration has also ordered private insurance companies to cover the cost of eight at-home rapid tests per month, starting January 15, enabling Americans to be reimbursed for tests they bought from retailers.