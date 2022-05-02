White House to Celebrate Eid al-Fitr

U.S. President Joe Biden is hosting a reception Monday to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Biden will be joined at the White House event by his wife, Jill, and Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris.

“The tradition of religious freedom for all strengthens our country, and we will continue to work with Americans of all beliefs and backgrounds to safeguard and deepen our collective commitment to this fundamental principle,” the Bidens said in a statement late Sunday. “This year, we will resume the tradition of celebrating Eid at the White House, and of honoring the inspiring Muslim Americans who are leading efforts to build greater understanding and unity across our nation.”

Last year’s White House Eid celebration was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bidens also highlighted the “millions of displaced persons and refugees around the globe who are spending this sacred holiday separated from their families and unsure of their future.” They said the nation must “uphold our commitment to serving as a beacon of hope for oppressed people around the world.”