White House: Trump Spoke to Libyan Commander Haftar on Monday

Forces loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) celebrate on April 18, 2019, after taking control of al-Aziziyah, located some 40 kilometers south of the capital Tripoli, following fierce clashes with forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — 

The White House said on Friday that President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Monday to Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar and discussed "ongoing counterterrorism efforts and the need to achieve peace and stability in Libya."

The statement said Trump "recognized Field Marshal Haftar's significant role in fighting terrorism and securing Libya's oil resources, and the two discussed a shared vision for Libya's transition to a stable, democratic political system."

On Thursday, mortar bombs crashed down on a suburb of Tripoli, almost hitting a clinic, after two weeks of an offensive by Haftar's eastern troops on the Libyan capital, which is held by an internationally-recognized government.

