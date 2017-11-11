White House Wants on 'All States and Parties to Respect Lebanon's Sovereignty'

The White House has called on "all states and parties to respect Lebanon's sovereignty, independence, and constitutional processes."

A statement released Saturday said, "In this sensitive time, the United States also rejects any efforts by militias within Lebanon or by any foreign forces to threaten Lebanon's stability, undermine Lebanese government institutions, or use Lebanon as a base from which to threaten others in the region."

The White House said Lebanese Prime Minister Sa'ad Hariri "has been a trusted partner of the United States in strengthening Lebanese institutions, fighting terrorism, and protecting refugees," adding that the "Lebanese Armed Forces and other Lebanese state security forces are the only legitimate security authorities in Lebanon."

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the U.S. opposes action that would threaten the stability of Lebanon and warned other countries against using Lebanon “as a venue for proxy conflicts.”

In a statement Friday, Tillerson said, "There is no legitimate place or role in Lebanon for any foreign forces, militias or armed elements other than the legitimate security forces of the Lebanese state."

Earlier Friday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah accused Saudi Arabia of detaining Hariri and asking Israel to launch strikes against Lebanon.

"The most dangerous thing is inciting Israel to strike Lebanon," Nasrallah said. "I'm talking about information that Saudi Arabia has asked Israel to strike Lebanon."

While he said he sees war with Israel as unlikely, Nasrallah said it was clear “Saudi Arabia and Saudi officials have declared war on Lebanon.”

Nasrallah said he was certain Hariri, who resigned last week in an address from Saudi Arabia, was “forced” to make the announcement and called the resignation unconstitutional because it was “made under duress.”

Tillerson said on Friday there is “no indication” Hariri has been detained by the Saudis against his will or that he resigned under duress.

Tillerson added Hariri “needs to go back to Lebanon” to make the resignation official “so that the government of Lebanon can function properly.”

Government officials in Beirut have said they believe Hariri is being held in Saudi Arabia, amid a deepening crisis pushing Lebanon onto the front lines of a power struggle between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Saudi Arabia supported Hariri and his allies during years of political conflict in Lebanon with Iran-backed Hezbollah.

In his resignation speech televised from Saudi Arabia, Hariri denounced Iran and Hezbollah for sowing friction in Arab states, and he said he feared assassination. His father, a former prime minister, was killed in a 2005 bombing.