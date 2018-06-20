Accessibility links

White Nationalist Leader Released From Kentucky Jail

  • Associated Press
FILE - White nationalist Matthew Heimbach is led away in handcuffs on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky, after a judge ruled that he violated the probation he was serving for physically harassing a protester at a 2016 Donald Trump campaign rally. Heimbach was arrested in March on battery charges after a domestic incident in Paoli, Indiana.
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY — 

A leading white nationalist figure has been released from a Kentucky jail after serving a sentence for violating his probation for harassing a protester at a 2016 Donald Trump campaign rally.

Louisville Metro Department of Corrections spokesman Steve Durham says Matthew Heimbach was released from the city’s jail on Saturday.

In May, a judge sentenced Heimbach to 38 days in jail for a probation violation stemming from a domestic abuse incident.

Court records show Heimbach was arrested in Paoli, Indiana, in March on battery charges. Authorities say he assaulted his wife’s stepfather, David Matthew Parrott, as they argued over Heimbach’s alleged affair with Parrott’s wife.

Heimbach, head of the Traditionalist Worker Party, was one of the scheduled speakers at last summer’s “Unite the Right” white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

