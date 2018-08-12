Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
U.S. Politics
Immigration
People in America
StoryCorps
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
20:05 - 21:00
LIVE
VOA 1 - The Hits - Ray McDonald
Upcoming
21:00 - 21:05
VOA Newscasts
21:05 - 22:00
VOA 1 - The Hits - Ray McDonald
22:00 - 22:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
LIVE
VOA Africa
Upcoming
23:00 - 23:05
VOA Newscasts
00:00 - 00:30
Daybreak Africa
01:00 - 01:30
Daybreak Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Latest program
Upcoming
06:05 - 06:30
Soul Lounge
06:30 - 07:00
Soul Lounge
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
21:00 - 21:04
VOA Newscasts
22:00 - 22:04
VOA Newscasts
23:00 - 23:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA 1 - The Hits - Ray McDonald
VOA Africa
USA
White Supremacists, Counter-Protesters Rally Near White House
August 12, 2018 7:29 PM
Diaa Bekheet
D.C. Rally
Show more
1
A White nationalist is shown during a rally near the White House on the one year anniversary of the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in Washington.
2
An anti-fascist demonstrator marches on the campus of the University of Virginia during a rally marking the anniversary of last year's Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.
3
A group anti-fascism demonstrators march in the downtown area in anticipation of the anniversary of last year's Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018.
4
Demonstrators rally near the White House on the one year anniversary of the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in Washington.
Load more
More US Stories
Mattis: 'I Was Not Against Setting up a Space Force'
Employees Pose Big Potential Danger to Aviation, Experts Say
Anti-Racist Protesters Far Outnumber White Supremacists at Washington Rally
White Supremacists, Counter Protesters to Rally in DC
Developments Since the 2017 Charlottesville Protest
The Day in Photos
August 12, 2018
Featured Video
Thinking Forward: A Discussion with International Young Leaders
StoryCorps: Q&A
StoryCorps: Always a Family
Recommended
VOA Connect: Telling America's Story
You may also like
Middle East
Syrian Rebel Enclave Threatens Turkish Syria Conflict
Africa
UN Stepping Up Ebola Screening of Refugees Fleeing DR Congo
East Asia
Survivors Recount Horror of Laos Dam Collapse
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG