WHO Official: Gaza's Health Care System Collapsing

A World Health Organization official who recently returned from the Gaza Strip said on Wednesday the health care system is rapidly deteriorating, and more staff, supplies and access are urgently needed.

“I’ve seen the health care system collapsing before my eyes,” Sean Casey, WHO Health Emergency Officer, told reporters at the United Nations.

Casey spent five weeks in Gaza, starting in early December, and he met with medical professionals and patients across the territory.

“I saw patients in hospitals every day with severe burns, with open fractures, waiting hours or days for care, and they would often ask me for food and water,” he said.

Casey noted a cease-fire is the most critical need, but access, the ability to move people and relief supplies safely and quickly within Gaza, also would help ease suffering.

Before Hamas’ October 7 terror attack inside Israel that triggered the war, Gaza had a robust health care system with 36 hospitals and some 25,000 doctors, nurses and specialists. Now, the WHO says, only about 15 hospitals are partially functioning, some just barely, making it difficult to assist the more than 50,000 injured people.

Casey said there is a shortage of supplies but also of staff, many of whom are displaced and struggling to survive and care for their own families.

“There are unbelievably brave health workers across Gaza who are staying and taking care of people because there is no one else to do it,” he said. “Many more would return to work if they had a safe way to do so and if they had a place to live and care for their families.”

Casey was in Gaza to see how to bring in more international medical teams to help cope with the staggering needs.

He said getting supplies to northern Gaza is especially challenging. During the five weeks he was there, his team was unable to deliver supplies to the largest hospital in the north, al-Shifa, for 12 consecutive days.

At Al-Ahli hospital, also in the north, Casey said the situation was grim.

“I saw patients who were lying on church pews, basically waiting to die in a hospital that had no fuel, no power, no water, very little in the way of medical supplies and only a handful of staff remaining to take care of them.”

Israel has accused Hamas of stealing relief supplies, but Casey said he had not seen evidence of that during his hospital visits.

“I have no evidence of supplies that have been delivered to hospitals going anywhere except to those hospitals,” he said. “I have seen them used immediately; I’ve seen the boxes opened, so that specific drugs can be accessed.”

The U.N. secretary-general recently appointed a special humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza. Sigrid Kaag visited Gaza briefly on Wednesday, where a U.N. spokesperson said she observed the logistical operations. She was also on the Egyptian side of the border at the humanitarian staging area at Al Arish, not far from the Rafah border crossing.

In Davos, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told business leaders that an immediate humanitarian cease-fire is needed in Gaza, followed by a process that leads to sustained peace for Israelis and Palestinians, based on a two-state solution.

“This is the only way to stem the suffering and prevent a spillover that could send the entire region up in flames,” he said.

Israel put Hamas-controlled Gaza under a total blockade following Hamas’ shock attack in southern Israel on October 7, which killed some 1,200 people. The United States- and European Union-designated terror group also abducted around 240 Israeli and foreign hostages to Gaza. Just over a hundred were released during a weeklong pause in late November.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry reports more than 24,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, most of them women and children.