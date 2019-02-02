Why Wealthy Americans Are Renting Instead of Buying

Although they can afford to purchase a home, more well-to-do Americans are choosing to rent instead.

The number of U.S. households earning at least $150,000 annually that chose to rent rather than buy skyrocketed 175 percent between 2007 and 2017, according to an analysis by apartment search website RentCafe, which used data from the Census Bureau to reach its conclusions.

This new breed of renters challenges long-held assumptions that Americans rent a place to live primarily because they can't afford to buy a home.

"Lifestyle plays an important part in their decision to rent," study author Alexandra Ciuntu told VOA via email. "Renting in multiple cities at once has its perks, and so does changing one trendy location after another."