Wildfire Keeps Major California Highway Closed

A major highway that runs the length of the American West Coast remains closed Sunday as a wildfire continues to rage in northern California.



The Delta fire that has already burned through 16,600 hectares forced the closure of a 72-kilometer stretch of I-5, a crucial commercial artery north of Redding five days ago.



Truckers were forced to abandon their rigs as fire scorched both sides of the highway. Officials said about 17 semitractor-trailer were abandoned and at least five caught fire.



Fire officials said the fire, which broke out Wednesday afternoon, was was caused by humans, but they haven't clarified if the cause was arson or an accident.



The blaze has forced officials to order evacuations along the I-5 corridor and remains a threat to the picturesque Shasta-Trinity National Forest.



The fire is burning near the area where, just weeks before, the Carr fire killed eight people and destroyed more than 1,000 homes.

