Wildfires Destroy 1,500 California Buildings

At least 1,500 homes and commercial buildings have been destroyed as multiple wildfires burn throughout California, the state's fire chief said Monday.



No deaths have been reported, but numerous people are injured and many remain unaccounted for as 14 large fires burn primarily in three counties in California's wine country. Twenty thousand people have been evacuated, including hundreds from area hospitals.



The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the cause of the fires that began Sunday are under investigation.



A state of emergency was declared Monday in Napa, Sonoma, and Yuba counties.