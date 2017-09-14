Accessibility links

Languages
USA

Winfrey Joins '60 Minutes' For 50th Anniversary Year

  • Associated Press
Oprah Winfrey attends the premiere of HBO Films' "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" at the SVA Theatre on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in New York.

CBS' "60 Minutes" has something new for its 50th anniversary year.

Oprah Winfrey is joining the show, and will report a story next week about America's political divide. It's a testament to the Sunday-night news magazine's power that it seeks to absorb some of television's biggest stars into its fabric instead of the other way around.

Some of the old stars of "60 Minutes" are no longer around. But the show's mix of investigations, news and esoteric stories remains largely the same, and largely the key to its continued success on Sunday nights.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG