Winner for Friday’s US Lottery’s Billion Dollar Jackpot?

Several hours after the Mega Millions lottery’s drawing of the winning numbers - 67, 45, 57, 36, 13 and Mega Ball 14 – Friday, it is still not clear if anyone would be able to claim the $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

If no one selected the winning numbers for the U.S. lottery on their $2 ticket, then the grand prize for next week’s drawing on Tuesday will be even larger.

The jackpot ballooned to over $1 billion because nobody has picked the six winning numbers for 29 consecutive drawings.

The winner has the option of receiving the money in an annuity paid in 30 annual installments or taking a smaller lump sum. Most choose the lump sum which would amount to more than half a billion dollars after taxes.

Chances of winning are slim – about 1 in 302.5 million, but some lucky person will eventually win the prize.