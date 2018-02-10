Norway’s Bjoergen Glides Into Olympic History

Norway's Marit Bjoergen entered the history books Saturday at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. She became the most decorated female winter Olympian of all time when she won a silver medal in the 15K skiathlon. It was her 11th medal - six gold, four silver and a bronze.

Charlotte Kalla of Sweden won this year's first gold medal when she won the skiathlon. She won the race by more than seven seconds, breaking away from the pack in the final two kilometers to avenge her loss to Bjoergen in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Krista Parmakoski of Finland won the bronze. U.S. skier Jessie Diggens finished fifth, the best-ever cross-country finish by an American woman.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, meanwhile, watched heats of short-track speed skating at Gangneung Ice Arena Saturday.

Saturday’s games at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics feature the first match of the joint North-South Korean women's ice hockey team, as diplomacy takes center stage at the start of the games.

The divided Koreas agreed to compete as one team in women's ice hockey amid heightened global tensions surrounding Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile program.



Medals will also be awarded Saturday in men’s short-track speed skating, women’s speed skating, women’s biathlon and men’s ski jumping.



The winter games run through February 25.

The 2018 Winter Olympics officially began Friday when a parade of athletes entered the Olympic stadium, including athletes from North and South Korea who marched together behind a blue and white Korean unification flag.



Meanwhile, U.S. journalist Josh Rogin managed to photobomb North Korea's cheerleading squad, proudly posting his feat to Twitter.