Winter Snowstorms Cut Power, Disrupt Traffic Across the Balkans 

Gale-force winds and snowstorms closed roads and left more than 25,000 households in Serbia without power Sunday, while fallen trees disrupted traffic in neighboring Croatia and Montenegro.

In Croatia, a red alert was issued for the regions along the Adriatic coast due to north winds estimated to reach 130 km per hour (81 mph).

Authorities in Montenegro's coastal town of Budva warned citizens to stay indoors after strong winds Saturday destroyed a school roof, brought down trees and lamp posts, sank a tourist boat and disrupted traffic along the coast.

More than 250 km (155 miles) of local roads in mountainous southeastern Serbia were closed due to snowdrifts reaching 2 meters (6.5 feet), local media reported.

Bosnian authorities banned the use of heavy lorries in mountainous regions due to snowdrifts and icy roads.

Meteorologists have announced that freezing temperatures and snowstorms across the Balkans will continue in the days to come.