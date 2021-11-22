Wisconsin Police Say Parade SUV Driver May Have Been Fleeing a Crime

Police sources in Wisconsin say they are investigating the possibility that the driver of the vehicle that plowed through a holiday parade in the city of Waukesha Sunday was fleeing a crime scene.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a police source told the Associated Press investigators were questioning the suspect in custody about the criminal incident, which the source said involved a knife.

Officials say least five people are dead and more than 40 injured after the suspect is alleged to have driven sports utility vehicle through a community holiday parade in the small city of around 72,000 residents, located 32 kilometers west of the city of Milwaukee. Video from the scene early Monday showed police vehicles still at the scene.

The city did not release any additional information about those who died.

The city said streets in the area of the incident would be closed to traffic and businesses in the area should remain closed. Waukesha schools were closed as well.

Police say the annual Waukesha Christmas parade was underway in the downtown area late afternoon local time when the vehicle drove through the parade route at high speed.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson told reporters an officer fired shots at the vehicle in an attempt to stop it. Video posted to social media appeared to show police firing on the vehicle as it crashed through street barriers. Police did not believe shots had been fired from the vehicle, Thompson added, contrary to earlier reports.

The parade included participants of all ages, including children as young as two and the elderly, all of whom were among the injured.

Gov. Tony Evers said late Sunday he and his wife, Kathy, were “praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act.”

Wisconsin professional sports franchises, the National Football League’s Green Bay Packers and the National Basketball Association’s Milwaukee Bucks posted messages on their websites and to social media expressing their condolences and support to the victims and the city of Waukesha.

Some information for this report was provided by The Associated Press, Reuters, and Agence France-Presse.