Woman Climbs Statue of Liberty in Standoff With Police

  • Agence France-Presse
In this image made from video by WPIX-TV, a woman leans against the robes of the Statue of Liberty on Liberty Island, as a police officer stands on a ledge nearby, talking the climber into descending, in New York, July 4, 2018.
NEW YORK — 

The Statue of Liberty, a powerful symbol of US freedom and long a beacon to immigrants, was shut down Wednesday on Independence Day as a woman refused to leave its base in a lengthy standoff with police.

New York police assisted U.S. Park Police in removing the woman from the monument.

Local media first reported that demonstrators opposed to President Donald Trump's immigration policy protested there and that the woman was among the demonstrators.

A group called Rise and Resist NYC stages a protest at the Statue of Liberty in New York, July 4, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media.
But Rise and Resist NYC, which organized the protest, said the woman was not affiliated with the group.

At least seven people were arrested earlier for hanging a banner from the base of the statue that read "Abolish ICE," referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency at the forefront of the immigration debate.

