Women March in Polish Cities to Demand Abortion Rights

  • Associated Press
Women march to protest a plan in Poland's parliament to tighten the country's already restrictive abortion law, in Warsaw, Jan. 17, 2017. Similar protests were held in other Polish cities.
WARSAW, POLAND — 

Polish abortion rights proponents, most of them women, marched Wednesday in Warsaw and elsewhere in Poland to express their opposition to a proposal in parliament to further tighten the country's already restrictive abortion law.

Hundreds took part in a march in Warsaw. The turnout appeared far smaller than similar marches that mobilized huge crowds in 2016.

The march, organized by a group known as the Women's Strike, came after lawmakers voted recently to refuse to consider a proposal to liberalize the abortion law and moved forward with a separate proposal to tighten the law.

Abortion is illegal in most cases in heavily Catholic Poland, and some conservative lawmakers are seeking to restrict it further.

